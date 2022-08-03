NC Governor’s School Supply Drive for Teachers Has Begun

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gov. Roy Cooper’s school supply drive for North Carolina teachers has begun and will continue until the end of August.

Those wanting to donate can do so by dropping off school supplies at State Employees’ Credit Union branches across North Carolina. This year, crayons, USB flash drives, pencils, and pens are the most needed.

Teachers in North Carolina spend an average of $500 of their own money each year on supplies.

“While you’re out shopping, considering buying some extra school supplies to donate,” Cooper said Monday. “Our teachers work so hard, and they shouldn’t have to dip into their pockets to cover the cost of classroom supplies that their students need.”

Cooper’s cabinet members and volunteers from Communities in Schools will deliver supplies to classrooms around the state at the end of the month.

Requested supplies:

Paper: All types, including copy paper

Crayons and markers

Dry erase markers

USB flash drives

Spiral notebooks

Sanitizing wipes

Tissues

