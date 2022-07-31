Helpful Tips to Keep Air-Conditioning Costs Low

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

While Charlotte may be seeing a lot of rain lately, the city is also seeing a lot of heat.

While the air conditioner is a great way to cool your home, it could also be pricey. Luckily, Duke Energy has some tips to help keep costs low.

“Raising your temperature while you’re at home, even by just two degrees, it’s going to help reduce your cooling costs by five percent,” said Logan Kureczka, Duke Energy spokesperson. “So if you can stand those extra couple of degrees, it really will help you save on energy.”

Kureczka also advises that windows remain closed, even during cooler nights. Keeping the windows closed helps to keep dryer, cooler air in.

