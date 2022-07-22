CLOSE
According to TMZ, Kim Burrell, who came under fire for insensitive comments made in church, will NOT step down — she’ll be ministering again after deep introspection and counsel from her pastor.
Dr. Mike Freeman Tells TMZ Why Kim Burrell Will Not Step Down After Offensive Comments was originally published on praisedc.com