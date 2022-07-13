Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fred Hammond is Number One AGAIN This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart! During the Pandemic, Fred Hammond provided audiences with a free live concert series called, SUNDAY NIGHT LIT! “Hallelujah” was featured during the portion of the concert called, Sunday Morning Fred.

For the second week in a row Fred Hammond, James Fortune and Charles Jenkins remains in the top three positions. Brian Courtney Wilson, Todd Dulaney and Erica Campbell inches up while Maverick City and Kirk Franklin enters the airplay chart for the 2nd week, this week at number 17.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of July 16, 2022

1. Hallelujah Fred Hammond

2. Never Let You Down James Fortune

3. Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills

4. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson

5. Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful

6. Positive Erica Campbell

7. My Portion Jekalyn Carr

8. All of My Help Ricky Dillard

9. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders

10. All in Your Hands Marvin Sapp

11. Let Him In Jokia

12. When I Pray DOE

13. Thankful JJ Hairston

14. Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams and 1Akord

15. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

16. Building, What Are You Waiting On Erica Reed

17. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin

18. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson

19. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

20. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

See Fred’s full Sunday night lit concert here: https://www.facebook.com/therealfredhammondfanpage/videos/1226397021194508

Source: Billboard Magazine

Fred Hammond Is Number One AGAIN This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart was originally published on praisedc.com