Guilford County Offers $10k Signing Bonus To Teachers

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Guilford County Schools is offering a huge sign-on bonus to teachers as an incentive to sign on as an educator in their district. Teachers willing to sign a 2-year contract, will receive a $10,000 bonus in addition to their paycheck. Applicants must hold a valid initial or continuing NC Professional Educator’s License and teach in one of the 25 priority schools. All subject areas are eligible for teachers who are new to the district.

It gets better for teachers with two years of effective EVAAS (Education Value-Added Assessment System) data and agree to teach at the school for three years will receive a $20,000 sign-on bonus. That system tracks data and shows how effectively the teacher taught over a certain period of time. Bonuses aren’t just for permanent teachers, but also for substitute teachers. Details on the program can be found here