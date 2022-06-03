Charlotte
Black-owned Home Security Service Continues a Decade of Growth

Jenell Jackson and Michelle Jackson

Source: Ron Holland / Jenell Jackson and Michelle Jackson

Home security provides an invaluable peace of mind. This is especially true when you’re vacationing, running errands; at work or any of the million things that takes families away from their home.  As families endure inflation, high gas and grocery prices, along with stretched budgets, should committing to home security be a priority.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland explore these questions with Jenell Jackson, Founder and CEO of Silver Shield Security. Ms. Jackson’s daughter, Michelle joins the conversation.

