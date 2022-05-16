Baby Formula Resources – MANUFACTURER HOTLINES

CLOSE
If you or someone you know are having difficulty finding infant formula for your baby, here are a few resources:
MANUFACTURER HOTLINES:
- Gerber’s MyGerber Baby Expert (https://www.gerber.com/mygerber-baby-expert): staffed by certified nutrition/lactation consultants. Contact by phone, text, Facebook Messenger, web chat, or video call. They are able to help you identify similar formulas that may be more readily available
- Abbott’s Consumer Hotline: call 1-800-986-8540
- Abbott’s urgent product request line (https://abbottnutrition.com/metabolics): ask your OBGYN or your infant’s pediatrician to submit an urgent product request by downloading and completing this form – PDF (https://static.abbottnutrition.com/cms-prod/abbottnutrition-2016.com/img/22-PSN-C_Print-Metabolics_Urgent_Product_RequestForm_FA04a.pdf)
- Reckitt’s Customer Service line: call 1-800 BABY-123 (222-9123)