Charlotte SHOUT! is wrapping up its three-weekend festival. The festival connects the community by celebrating Charlotte’s art, music, and creativity. This last weekend is focusing on food. Organizers plan to create a culinary tour experience with samples from Charlotte restaurants. The last day for food will be Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Read the full story here

Charlotte SHOUT! Ends Sunday

