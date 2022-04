Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

RnB fans, this one is for you! Musiq Soulchild and Kelly Price will be in the Queen City Saturday, April 16. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at QC Sound Stage at QC Soundstage. VIP seating is available for the event. Ticket prices vary. For more information and tickets, visit the QC Sound Stage website.

Musiq Soulchild and Kelly Price Coming to Charlotte This Weekend was originally published on 1053rnb.com

