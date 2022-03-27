Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Call it the slap heard ’round the world.

At least, that’s what it appeared to be after Will Smith confronted comedian Chris Rock after the 2022 Oscars host made a joke about the Academy Award-winning actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The version that American viewers saw was censored, though not enough to keep people from seeing Smith march from the front row up on the stage to deliver five fingers of fury to Rock’s face after the comedian mocked Pinkett Smith’s acting career.

Those watching in America quickly heard audio disappear from the telecast, which was still filming live on TV and showing Smith — back in the comfort of his seat already — mouthing angry words in Rock’s direction, who was on stage looking stunned.

Watch below.

But viewers in Japan, in particular, and likely elsewhere outside of the continental United States, heard the raw, uncut version of the exchange following Smith’s confrontation of Rock.

“Will Smith just smacked the shit outta be,” Rock remarked in the unedited version that played live on Japanese TV.

Watch below.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

The Slap Heard 'Round The World was originally published on newsone.com