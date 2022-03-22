Suggestions to Improve Your Financial Future

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The current economy can strain any budget. The feeling of ‘not knowing’ what to expect certainly is a factor. Check out the list of common mistakes that people make with their finances courtesy of Equifax.

Spending more than you earn. Consider reducing spending on nonessential expenses and consider renegotiating contracts for your monthly bills like cable, internet, phone, and others.

Consider reducing spending on nonessential expenses and consider renegotiating contracts for your monthly bills like cable, internet, phone, and others. Putting off Financial Planning. Make retirement planning and paying off debt a priority. Start with small steps like creating a to do list and checking in weekly on your achievements.

Make retirement planning and paying off debt a priority. Start with small steps like creating a to do list and checking in weekly on your achievements. Failing to save for emergencies. According to Equifax, 60% of Americans don’t have $1000 in savings to cover an emergency. It’s suggested that you save at least 10% of your net income. Try starting with as little as 1% and increase until you can achieve that goal.

According to Equifax, 60% of Americans don’t have $1000 in savings to cover an emergency. It’s suggested that you save at least 10% of your net income. Try starting with as little as 1% and increase until you can achieve that goal. Postponing Retirement Savings in Life. Having the available income is the key. Save early so that your money will grow over the years.

Having the available income is the key. Save early so that your money will grow over the years. Taking a long time to pay off high interest debts. Eliminating high interest debt saves money eventually.

Eliminating high interest debt saves money eventually. Always buying new cars without considering used options. The value of new cars drop 25% as soon as you drive off the lot.

The value of new cars drop 25% as soon as you drive off the lot. Not buying enough insurance coverage. Review your insurance yearly and evaluate your needs based on past life experiences.

Review your insurance yearly and evaluate your needs based on past life experiences. Not monitoring your credit scores and credit reports. Knowing your credit scores help you to know what lenders see when you are borrowing money.

Knowing your credit scores help you to know what lenders see when you are borrowing money. Lacking an investment strategy or not sticking to one. If investing, create a strategy and stay with it.

If investing, create a strategy and stay with it. Not having a will. Create a legal document that defines what you want to happen to your money and assets.

Also On Praise 100.9: