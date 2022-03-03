Dr. Seuss Reckons With Books’ Racist Imagery As New Set Of Diverse Characters Debut

There is no doubt that Dr. Seuss is one of the most well-known illustrators of all time.
But like so many other white creators of his time, some of his past imagery has now been considered racially insensitive.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises is looking to grow past that narrative with a new series of books that will include never before seen Dr. Seuss characters accompanied by stories written and illustrated by a diverse group of talented authors and artists with different racial backgrounds. The company wants its artists to look like the families who read their books. The illustrations, which are from the author’s archives at the University of California San Diego are all unpublished.
Although the books will use original Dr. Suess sketches for inspiration, each artist will look to add their uniqueness to the stories.
“We look forward to putting the spotlight on a new generation of talent who we know will bring their unique voices and style to the page, while also drawing inspiration from the creativity and imagination of Dr. Seuss,” said Susan Brandt, President, and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises.
The new books, which will be tailored for readers 4 to 8-years-old, are expected to go on sale next year. The company looks to publish two new books each year.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises has not yet released the names of the authors or artists participating in the new book series but says once contracts are complete the creators will be revealed.
In March 2021, Dr. Suess Enterprises stopped publishing six of its books because of racist and insensitive imagery. One of the books shelved was “If I Ran the Zoo,” which portrayed two African men barefoot with grass skirts on.
The company said their goal was to preserve and protect the legacy of Dr. Suess and for good reason.
In 2021, Dr. Seuss earned nearly $35 million and was reach 5th on Forbes paid dead celebrity list. His books are also sold in more than 100 countries in the world.
Adding diversity to Dr. Seuss’ stories will only make them more relatable. His characters are some of the most popular in the world and look for that to continue for centuries to come.
SEE ALSO:
Poll Shows Most Americans Disagree With The Conservative Campaign To Ban Books And Limit Discussions On Race
10 Books About The Black American Experience That Conservatives Want Banned
If You’re Just Discovering bell hooks, Here Are 7 Books She Wrote That Will Change Your Life
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 49
2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison2 of 49
3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar3 of 49
4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah4 of 49
5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama5 of 49
6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead6 of 49
7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers7 of 49
8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe8 of 49
9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston9 of 49
10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan10 of 49
11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley11 of 49
12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison12 of 49
13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant13 of 49
14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison14 of 49
15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker15 of 49
16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka16 of 49
17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham17 of 49
18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino18 of 49
19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers19 of 49
20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks20 of 49
21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson21 of 49
22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex Haley44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell49 of 49
Dr. Seuss Reckons With Books’ Racist Imagery As New Set Of Diverse Characters Debut was originally published on newsone.com