MBK-CLT Partners with Bellevue University and United Soccer League

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

College scholarships provides another avenue of possibility for high school students to achieve their goal of walking the corridors of a university campus, becoming a college student and experiencing life in a higher education environment. The My Brother’s Keeper of Charlotte-Mecklenburg – in partnership with Bellevue University and the United Soccer League – is helping dreams come true for high school students to attend college with new scholarships. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Don Thomas, Executive Director of My Brother’s Keeper – Charlotte-Mecklenburg about the new scholarship and mission of MBK-CLT to help young folks achieve.

Also On Praise 100.9: