MBK-CLT Partners with Bellevue University and United Soccer League

College scholarships provides another avenue of possibility for high school students to achieve their goal of walking the corridors of a university campus, becoming a college student and experiencing life in a higher education environment.  The My Brother’s Keeper of Charlotte-Mecklenburg – in partnership with Bellevue University and the United Soccer League – is helping dreams come true for high school students to attend college with new scholarships.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Don Thomas, Executive Director of My Brother’s Keeper – Charlotte-Mecklenburg about the new scholarship and mission of MBK-CLT to help young folks achieve.

