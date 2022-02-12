Your Kidpreneur Can Start A Business Today

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The US Census says more than 4.4 million businesses, the highest total on record, were created last year. Many entrepreneurs say the spare time, government support programs, and improved technology influenced their decision to become business owners.

Your children don’t have to wait until another pandemic to make the decision to become an entrepreneur. The Hartford Company’s Small Business division recently published ‘Top 10 Business Ideas for Kids’.

Mother’s Helper-(for kids and teens) Children can start by helping with chores around the home Technology Lessons-(for kids and teens) Our children are pretty tech savvy and could start training others on how to use technology Babysitter-(for teens) A service that is always in demand Blogger-(for kids and teens) Access to the internet and a computer are the only requirements Car Washing Service-(for kids and teens) They don’t mind getting their hands dirty and using some elbow grease Dog Walking and Pet Sitting-(for kids and teens) A great job for animal lovers and it’s another service that is in high demand Maker and Designer-(for kids and teens) Capitalize on whatever product your child likes to design and monetize their passion by setting up a store online or on site in your yard Yard Worker/ Lawn Service-(for kids and teens) Great money and in high demand. Of course, the child must be of age to operate some of the equipment House Sitter-(for kids and teens) Doing chores and errands for their neighbors can be rewarding Pressure Washing Service-(for teens) An investment in equipment is required however the pay is good

Always consider your child’s capability, start up costs, how much supervision is required, and which jobs are seasonal before launching a business. And now, let’s put these kids to work!

Also On Praise 100.9: