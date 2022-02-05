Black Owned Hotels To Consider When Traveling

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

When traveling, finding a good hotel can be a challenge. MadameNoire, an international online magazine, recently listed five black owned hotels you might consider.

The Ivy Hotel in Baltimore, MD was founded in 2014 by a husband and wife team, Eddie & Sylvia Brown, who met at Howard University. Known for it’s unique décor and its 18 guestrooms, the hotel is also recognized for its breakfast menu, which includes crab benedict, its afternoon tea experience and its dining experience which includes a vast selection of wine and whiskey.

The Spice Island Resort in Grenada is the only independently owned facility ranked as one of the 118 AAA five diamond hotels in the world. Trip Advisor named Spice Island as one of the top three luxury hotels in the Caribbean. The Resort is family owned and is known for its exemplary service and for its attention to details.

The Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg, VA has scenic views of the countryside and has a 14,000 square foot stable for equestrian lovers. The Salamander is the ultimate getaway for outdoor lovers with plenty of outdoor adventures. Wineries for tasting are also located in close proximity to the property. BET co-founder Sheila Johnson is the owner.

NOPSI Hotel in New Orleans is also owned by BET co-founder Sheila Johnson. The hotel has 217 luxury rooms and the lobby has shining marble ceilings and chandeliers. The gin bar, rooftop pool and bar and the southern comfort dishes served in the restaurant are popular with guests.

The Villa La Maison Michelle in Barbados is a five star hotel with close to 10,000 square feet of indoor space and ocean views. Villa La Maison has only seven suites and is owned by Michelle and Guy Jenkins. The property also offers a chef, butler service and a masseuse.

Ready to pack your bags?

Also On Praise 100.9: