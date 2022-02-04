It’s Rosa Parks Day! How To Commemorate?

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Rosa Parks Day celebrates the legacy of Rosa Parks, a woman who is a symbol of equality, civil rights, and the American Civil Rights Movement. The holiday is celebrated on February 4, which is her birthday. We celebrate her legacy and the date in 1955 when she refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

How to celebrate and honor her legacy:

Take inspiration from Rosa Parks’s fight for human rights, and become involved in your community, finding ways to promote civil rights and equal opportunities for all.

Read Reflections by Rosa Parks, Quiet Strength , Rosa Parks: My Story , The Thunder of Angels , or Daybreak of Freedom .

, , , or . Watch Boycott, The Rosa Parks Story, or episode one of Eyes on the Prize, which focuses on the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Also On Praise 100.9: