Who is the Most Religious Group in the US

A Pew Research Center survey released in December 2021, says that the most religious group in our country are African immigrants. 

African American female Reverend holding Bible

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty

A Pew Research Center survey released in December 2021, says that the most religious group in our country are African immigrants.  The survey was based on the following:

  • attendance at weekly service
  • the importance of religion
  • read scripture once weekly
  • believe in God as described in the Bible/ scripture
  • believe that scripture should be taken literally
  • believe it’s their duty to convert nonbelievers

An analysis of the 2019 US Census Bureau by the Pew Research Center, also shows that the African immigrant population has practically doubled over the last twenty years to 4.6 million.  Check out the complete report:

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2021/12/07/african-immigrants 

 

