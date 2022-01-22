Who is the Most Religious Group in the US

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A Pew Research Center survey released in December 2021, says that the most religious group in our country are African immigrants. The survey was based on the following:

attendance at weekly service

the importance of religion

read scripture once weekly

believe in God as described in the Bible/ scripture

believe that scripture should be taken literally

believe it’s their duty to convert nonbelievers

An analysis of the 2019 US Census Bureau by the Pew Research Center, also shows that the African immigrant population has practically doubled over the last twenty years to 4.6 million. Check out the complete report:

(Source)

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2021/12/07/african-immigrants

Also On Praise 100.9: