Enhancing your skills to score big and become more marketable

As 2022 approaches, this is a good time to consider re-evaluating your career goals, employment options or possibly venturing into owning a business. The question is, are you marketable? Are you teachable and/or promotable? Can you attract the attention of people or entities that may be interested in the skills you have to offer? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into these issues with Sales Confidence Coach, 4X Author, Speaker; Workshop Facilitator, Brian K. McNeil.

