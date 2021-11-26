Carolinas Represent Among Gospel Grammy Nominees

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 64th Grammys show via Livestream on Tuesday, November 23rd with Charlotte-based Elevation Worship getting nods in several categories. Dante Bowe, originally from Rockingham, NC leads the Gospel categories with five nominations. Chandler Moore, who hails from Charleston and lived in Charlotte for a bit, received noms as a part of Maverick City Music and as co-writer with Charlotte’s KJ Scriven on “Man Of Your Word”. The song is nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. Here’s a look at some of the gospel related categories:

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice Of God” – Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful” – Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help” – Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost” – CeCe Winans

“Wait On You” – Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win” – Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” – H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

“Man Of Your Word” – Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Believe For It” – CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Jireh” – Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story – Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition – Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live In LA – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It – CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger – Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2 – Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live) – Kari Jobe

Citizen Of Heaven (Live) – Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement – Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

The Recording Academy will present the 2022 GRAMMY Awards show on Mon, Jan. 31, on CBS

