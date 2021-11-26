Carolinas Represent Among Gospel Grammy Nominees

The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 64th Grammys show via Livestream on Tuesday, November 23rd with Charlotte-based Elevation Worship getting nods in several categories. Dante Bowe, originally from Rockingham, NC leads the Gospel categories with five nominations. Chandler Moore, who hails from Charleston and lived in Charlotte for a bit, received noms as a part of Maverick City Music and as co-writer with Charlotte’s KJ Scriven on “Man Of Your Word”. The song is nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. Here’s a look at some of the gospel related categories:
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- “Voice Of God” – Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters
- “Joyful” – Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters
- “Help” – Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters
- “Never Lost” – CeCe Winans
- “Wait On You” – Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- “We Win” – Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
- “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” – H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
- “Man Of Your Word” – Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
- “Believe For It” – CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
- “Jireh” – Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
- Changing Your Story – Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live At The Ryman – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition – Maverick City Music
- Jonny X Mali: Live In LA – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Believe For It – CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- No Stranger – Natalie Grant
- Feels Like Home Vol. 2 – Israel & New Breed
- The Blessing (Live) – Kari Jobe
- Citizen Of Heaven (Live) – Tauren Wells
- Old Church Basement – Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
The Recording Academy will present the 2022 GRAMMY Awards show on Mon, Jan. 31, on CBS