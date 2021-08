Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kids in the Palmetto State head back to school today. State law there prohibits schools from requiring masks, and parents and families are concerned. Close to home in Lancaster, a student at Andrew Jackson died from COVID 19. District officials there and statewide say their hands are tied and are encouraging parents to mitigate the challenge at home and encourage their children to wear masks at school.

