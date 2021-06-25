Pride Public Relations well positioned for national presence

As our nation emerges from a global pandemic that has taken a huge toll on families, financial institutions, corporations, small and medium-size businesses, the opportunity for growth and innovation is part of Pride Public Relations’ strategy to explore new terrain. With the launch of its new media buying division, Pride PR is well positioned to take their full service firm to the national stage. The award-winning firm, which launched in 2008, have as clients the City of Charlotte, Walmart, INLIVIAN; and a host of other notable businesses and organizations – all making enormous impact in the Queen City. And with the recent recognition by the State of North Carolina as a Underutilized Business (HUB), Pride Public Relations has a bevy of opportunities ahead. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Nepherterra Estrada-Best, Founder of Pride Public Relations and Dee Dixon, also Founder of Pride PR and President CEO of Pride Magazine Online about their local and national efforts.

