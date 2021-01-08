CLOSE
Bad Weather Tonight, Enjoy Some Free Jazz From Home

Firebird sculpture at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art...

With the expected wintry weather in Charlotte tonight, and the continuing concern with rising Covid-19 numbers, perhaps it’s best to stay in tonight.
We’ve got you covered!

On the First Friday of every month, The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art holds it’s monthly Jazz program.

With last Friday being New Year’s Day, it’s happening tonight instead.

Even thought the museum is open for limited numbers of people to explore the exhibits, after hours program like this are still being held without in-person attendance.

You could be safe and warm at home and enjoy some great music at an even better price.

The Ziad Jazz Quartet will perform their annual post-holiday blues concert which will consist of songs that reflect the “many shades of blues” in jazz.

Tickets are free but do require RSVP. Registered guests will receive the viewing link one hour before the concert.

 

Get  Tickets HERE

Or check out some older performances here.

 

 

