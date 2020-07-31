Mental Illness is No Laughing Matter

The treachery of mental illness is on full display locally and nationally. From celebrity entertainers to residents of Charlotte and surrounding communities, mental illness continues to take a toll on Americans of all stripes. Artist Kanye West’s is among a few prominent names in entertainment that is said to be struggling with some form of mental illness – namely bi-polar disorder. West’s very public meltdown during a campaign rally in South Carolina recently, signals to advocates of mental health awareness that our country must take this issue a lot more seriously. This is especially critical as it relates to self-harm and suicide. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into this issue with Fonda Bryant, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Advocate and Board Member of NAMI-Charlotte – the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

