Mental Illness is No Laughing Matter

Charlotte
| 07.31.20
Fonda Bryant

Source: Fonda Bryant / Radio One Digital

The treachery of mental illness is on full display locally and nationally.  From celebrity entertainers to residents of Charlotte and surrounding communities, mental illness continues to take a toll on Americans of all stripes.  Artist Kanye West’s is among a few prominent names in entertainment that is said to be struggling with some form of mental illness – namely bi-polar disorder. West’s very public meltdown during a campaign rally in South Carolina recently, signals to advocates of mental health awareness that our country must take this issue a lot more seriously.  This is especially critical as it relates to self-harm and suicide.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into this issue with Fonda Bryant, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Advocate and Board Member of NAMI-Charlotte – the National Alliance on Mental Illness. 

 

