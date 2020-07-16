Healthy Ever After: How To Lose That Quarantine 15

Get Up Erica
| 07.16.20
Dismiss

In this week’s Healthy Ever After, Dawn Strozier called in to share tips on how to lose that quarantine 15, along with some healthy recipes! Listen up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

DON’T MISS…

Get Up &amp; Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives Us A Full Body Summer Workout [VIDEO]

Healthy Ever After: How Turmeric And Other Herbs Help Boost The Immune System

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Healthy Ever After: How To Lose That Quarantine 15  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘Karen’ The Politician Is Slammed For Racist ‘Looting’…
 1 day ago
07.16.20
Breonna Taylor Protesters Are Charged With Felonies As…
 1 day ago
07.16.20
Photos
Close