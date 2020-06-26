Aaron Lindsey Debuts New Song “Take Care” [EXCLUSIVE]

06.26.20
Aaron Lindsey called in to Get Up! Mornings today to debut his new song, “Take Care.” Take a listen up top!

Aaron Lindsey Debuts New Song “Take Care” [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

