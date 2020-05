Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Watch Dr. Willie Jolley discuss what it means to push the rock! Listen up top…

RELATED NEWS:

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Power of 40 Days [VIDEO]

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Don’t Panic, Pivot [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Push The Rock! [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: