Deadline To Register Your Bank Information For Your Stimulus Check Is TODAY @ 12 Noon!

As Congress, congressional leaders and the White House work towards a new deal for a second round of stimulus checks, the deadline to register for direct deposit for your stimulus checks is TODAY, May 13th at 12 noon. So hurry and get it done if you haven't already. Click here to revise your banking info, update your address or track your stimulus check.
