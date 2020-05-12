Atrium Health COVID19 Community Testing Sites – Week of May 10 – 16

Atrium Health Mobile Testing Center Locations This Week
- Monday, May 11, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Silver Mount Baptist Church Parking Lot, 501 W. Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
- Project 658 Parking Lot, 3646 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
- Tuesday, May 12, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Stratford Richardson YMCA Parking Lot, 1946 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208
- Ebenezer Baptist Church Parking Lot, 2020 W Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
- Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Have Life Church Parking Lot, 3165 Zion Renaissance Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
- Central Cabarrus High School Parking Lot, 505 NC-49 S, Concord, NC 28025 (with Cabarrus Health Alliance)
- Thursday, May 14, 2020 – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- The Park Church Parking Lot, 6029 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
- Renaissance West Parking Lot, 3241 New Renaissance Way, Charlotte, NC 28208
- Friday, May 15, 2020 – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Forest Hill Church S. Blvd. Campus Parking Lot, 6210 Old Pineville Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
- Living Water Church of God Parking Lot, 166 North Little Texas Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083 (with Cabarrus Health Alliance)
Testing Information
· No appointment needed – screening and testing will be conducted on a walk-in basis.
· Anyone who meets criteria and symptoms when screened will immediately be tested for coronavirus.
· Anyone with the following symptoms, should come to be screened for testing:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
– Loss of smell and/or taste
Other Important Information
· No identification is needed for screening/testing.
- Atrium Health does not share a patient’s immigration status and we do not report if a patient is undocumented.
