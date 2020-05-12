Atrium Health COVID19 Community Testing Sites – Week of May 10 – 16

Atrium Health Mobile Testing Center Locations This Week

Monday, May 11, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Silver Mount Baptist Church Parking Lot, 501 W. Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC 28217 Project 658 Parking Lot, 3646 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205



Tuesday, May 12, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Stratford Richardson YMCA Parking Lot, 1946 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208 Ebenezer Baptist Church Parking Lot, 2020 W Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262



Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Have Life Church Parking Lot, 3165 Zion Renaissance Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269 Central Cabarrus High School Parking Lot, 505 NC-49 S, Concord, NC 28025 (with Cabarrus Health Alliance)



Thursday, May 14, 2020 – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Park Church Parking Lot, 6029 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216 Renaissance West Parking Lot, 3241 New Renaissance Way, Charlotte, NC 28208



Friday, May 15, 2020 – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Forest Hill Church S. Blvd. Campus Parking Lot, 6210 Old Pineville Road, Charlotte, NC 28217 Living Water Church of God Parking Lot, 166 North Little Texas Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083 (with Cabarrus Health Alliance)



Testing Information

· No appointment needed – screening and testing will be conducted on a walk-in basis.

· Anyone who meets criteria and symptoms when screened will immediately be tested for coronavirus.

· Anyone with the following symptoms, should come to be screened for testing:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

– Loss of smell and/or taste

Other Important Information

· No identification is needed for screening/testing.

Atrium Health does not share a patient’s immigration status and we do not report if a patient is undocumented.

