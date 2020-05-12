CLOSE
COVID 19
Atrium Health COVID19 Community Testing Sites – Week of May 10 – 16

Atrium Health Mobile Testing Center Locations This Week

  • Monday, May 11, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • Silver Mount Baptist Church Parking Lot, 501 W. Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC  28217
    • Project 658 Parking Lot, 3646 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC  28205
  • Tuesday, May 12, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • Stratford Richardson YMCA Parking Lot, 1946 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC  28208
    • Ebenezer Baptist Church Parking Lot, 2020 W Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC  28262
  • Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • Have Life Church Parking Lot, 3165 Zion Renaissance Lane, Charlotte, NC  28269
    • Central Cabarrus High School Parking Lot, 505 NC-49 S, Concord, NC  28025 (with Cabarrus Health Alliance)
  • Thursday, May 14, 2020 – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
    • The Park Church Parking Lot, 6029 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC  28216
    • Renaissance West Parking Lot, 3241 New Renaissance Way, Charlotte, NC  28208
  • Friday, May 15, 2020 – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
    • Forest Hill Church S. Blvd. Campus Parking Lot, 6210 Old Pineville Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
    • Living Water Church of God Parking Lot, 166 North Little Texas Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083 (with Cabarrus Health Alliance)

Testing Information

·       No appointment needed – screening and testing will be conducted on a walk-in basis.

·       Anyone who meets criteria and symptoms when screened will immediately be tested for coronavirus.

·       Anyone with the following symptoms, should come to be screened for testing:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

– Loss of smell and/or taste

Other Important Information

·       No identification is needed for screening/testing.

  • Atrium Health does not share a patient’s immigration status and we do not report if a patient is undocumented.
