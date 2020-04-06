CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Pandemic Effects NC 2020 Proms and Graduations

Get answers for your CMS High School Seniors!

How is the pandemic going to effect their final school year?  What about their big dreams of going to prom and walking across stage to get their diplomas?

CMS has postponed a return to school until May 15th.

Get answers for your CMS High School Seniors regarding next steps for Remote Supplemental Learning and all school activities.

Get CMS info here: bit.ly/CMSrl

Pandemic Effects NC 2020 Proms and Graduations  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Detroit Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger…
 3 days ago
04.06.20
Martin Luther King Jr.’s Arrest Record In Fulton…
 3 days ago
04.06.20
Photos
Close