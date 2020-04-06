Pandemic Effects NC 2020 Proms and Graduations

Get answers for your CMS High School Seniors!

How is the pandemic going to effect their final school year? What about their big dreams of going to prom and walking across stage to get their diplomas?

CMS has postponed a return to school until May 15th.

Get answers for your CMS High School Seniors regarding next steps for Remote Supplemental Learning and all school activities.

Get CMS info here: bit.ly/CMSrl

