Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Principal James Knight of Rocky Mount Preparatory School in RockyMount, North Carolina called in to discuss parents becoming teachers during quarantine, plus shared some tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process. Press play up top!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

RELATED: Quarantine Cuteness! 5-Year-Old Hosts Birthday Party With Imaginary Friends

RELATED: Watch: Fred Hammond Hosts Social Distancing Concert [VIDEO]

RELATED: Quarantine Prayers – Erica Campbell’s Reminder To Keep ‘Praying & Believing’ [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents Becoming Teachers During Quarantine [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust

Also On Praise 100.9: