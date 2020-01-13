CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Marvin Sapp To Record Live Album At His New Church In Texas

Marvin Sapp will record a live album at his new church — The Chosen Vessel Cathedral — in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. along with the help of producer Aaron Lindsey and vocal director/gospel singer Myron Butler.

“This recording is special to me because I’m doing it in my new home— literally and figuratively,” he said in a statement. “I never imagined that I would live in and pastor in the DFW Metroplex, and now that I am here, I can’t wait to continue to connect with the community and immerse my church into this side of my ministry through this live recording.”  

The Chosen Vessel, set to release later this year under RCA Inspiration/Verity Records, will be his first live recording since I Win, which was released in 2011.

Photos
