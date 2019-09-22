CLOSE
Maurette’s Interview Express: Gospel Singer Darius Paulk is Looking For Ms. Right [Video]

Darius Paulk has sat in the shadows, penning some of gospel music’s most popular ballads. Now, he’s stepping into the spotlight with his single “Strong Name.” He stopped by the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark so we could get to know him a little bit better during a round of Interview Express.

Maurette’s Interview Express: Gospel Singer Darius Paulk is Looking For Ms. Right [Video] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

