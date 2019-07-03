via BlackAmericaWeb:

When it comes to cheating, is the fault on your partner, the person they cheated with, or both parties?

In an interesting conversation about the topic with songwriter Tank and the Internet as a whole, singer Monica made it clear that for her, she would only be upset with her partner. She said who you are supposed to be committed to is the only person who owes you anything in that situation.

“Typically when people find out their mate is cheating, they will blame the other person more harshly than their mate, and I just find that to be insane,” she said.

You realize how stupid that is because at the end of the day, the person that you either took vows with or made a commitment — because everybody ain’t married, but if I live with you it’s the same thing for me. So it’s like the commitment that you’ve made and the requirements and responsibility of taking care of the other person’s heart only belongs to your mate,” she added.

CLICK HERE to read story

Monica Says Blaming Infidelity On The Other Woman Is “Insane” was originally published on praisecleveland.com