[WATCH] Vinson Smith Inspires The Queen City With His Extraordinary Weight Loss

| 11.03.18
Ron Holland And Vinson Smith

Vinson Smith at one point in his life was 500 lbs before he decided to take control of his life on go on an extraordinary weight loss journey of losing over half of body weight. Smith is now a strong and healthy 225 lbs and owner of his own Personal Trainer business. Community Voices Host Ron Holland dives more into his story and how he inspires the residents of the Queen City along the way.

Ron Holland Community Voices

Guests Of Community Voices With Ron Holland
