1K Phew On His Purpose & New Album, “Any Given Sunday”

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Source: R1 Digital / R1

Christian hip-hop artist 1K Phew brought humor, honesty and faith-centered insight to a recent appearance on Jekalyn Carr’s Family Affair, where he reflected on his journey, his new album Any Given Sunday, and the calling that continues to shape his music and life. Welcomed warmly by Carr, the Atlanta artist shared an uplifting conversation rooted in growth, purpose and authenticity.

Phew said his story started in church, where he was raised in a household that kept him connected to faith even while he wrestled with life’s pressures. He recalled being introduced to gospel rap at a young age and said a pivotal moment came when he realized he had to fully choose “life” and put relationship over religion. That decision, he said, opened doors and set him on his current path.

Now deeper into his career, Phew said this season is about leadership and intentional living. He told Carr he is focused on becoming a better leader not only in music, but also for his family and the people connected to his assignment.

He also stressed the value of community, saying mentors and trusted voices help keep him grounded. In an industry shaped by public opinion, Phew said it is critical to have people around you who remind you “who you are and whose you are.”

Discussing Any Given Sunday, Phew said the project is meant to remind listeners that purpose is not reserved for one day a week. He described the album as a soundtrack for believers who want music that moves them spiritually and culturally, with energy fit for the summer.

He said lyrics remain central to his mission because fans often tell him his music helped pull them through difficult moments. The album also pushed him personally, he said, strengthening his confidence and challenging him to embrace exactly who he is.

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Among his favorite tracks, Phew named “Shake,” “Huh,” and “Hello Jesus.” He also shared that he is planning his Phew Day celebration in St. Louis, and spending downtime with family and movies. He closed with encouragement, urging viewers to walk boldly in their God-given calling.

1K Phew On His Purpose & New Album, “Any Given Sunday” was originally published on mypraiseatl.com