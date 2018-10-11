“Nothing But God” Helps Motivational Speaker Arkevious Armstrong Succeed In His Purpose

Author, Motivational speaker, Life Coach and the list goes on Arkevious Armstrong gives Ron Holland his secret on how he’s able to keep up his energy while living in his purpose.
Don’t miss Ron Holland every weekend on Praise 100.9 and 105.3 Old School + R&B.
The Latest:
- Anthony Brown Shows Off Dance Skills, Le’Andria Johnson Shares Testimony & More During Get Up! Mornings’ 3rd Anniversary Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Pastor John Gray Delivers Pop Up Sermon At Get Up! Mornings 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- BeBe Winans Honored With Key To Brooklyn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Donnie McClurkin Surprises Erica Campbell At 3rd Year Radio Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Stopping Violence with Love in the Streets
comments – add yours