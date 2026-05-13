Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk: Stop Chasing Platforms And Start Making Disciples

God's will is to witness, draw people to Jesus, and help the less fortunate.

Chasing a platform is different from simple obedience to serve where you are.

Long-term fruit of discipleship matters more than visibility or title.

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“What Should I Be Doing?” God Already Answered

On a new Faith Walking segment, Erica Campbell said she often hears people ask what their next step should be and how to find God’s will. As a first lady, she hears the same questions over and over. Many really want to know if they are called to be artists, producers, pastors or national speakers. Erica reminded listeners that God has already given some clear instructions in Scripture.

Called To Make Disciples, Not Just Get Platforms

Erica quoted the Great Commission: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.” She also referenced Jesus’ words that if we abide in him and his word abides in us, we are truly his disciples and will know the truth. Because of that, she said there is no need to act like we have no direction. Until specific details show up, we can do the basics—witness to people, draw them to Jesus, be kind and help those who are less fortunate.

Local Faithfulness Beats Chasing Big Stages

Erica contrasted simple obedience with chasing a platform inside the church. She said many people are really asking, “How do I get famous in the body of Christ?” However, God never commanded anyone to be on a national platform. He told us to tell the world about him, right where we are. Erica said she is grateful for people in her life who loved serving in the local church and were not obsessed with big events and major conferences.

Fruit That Lasts Comes From Making Disciples

Erica told a story about the church she grew up in, which had financial issues and a pastor uncle who was not great with money. Even so, people still came, got blessed and love the Lord to this day. Many sons and daughters from that church are now pastoring because of the discipleship that happened there. That long-term fruit, she said, matters far more than chasing a title or spotlight.

Purpose Feels Like Peace, Not Just Visibility

Erica warned that you can have a big church or a huge platform and still be depressed. Real purpose comes from having God in your heart, carrying his peace and sharing him with others. She encouraged listeners to live “in purpose, on purpose” by intentionally serving God, seeking him and helping other people know him. For her, that is the core of the faith walk: stop chasing platforms and start making disciples.

Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk: Stop Chasing Platforms And Start Making Disciples was originally published on getuperica.com