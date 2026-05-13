Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

The Heritage Foundation, the conservative anti-think tank that brought us Project 2025, quietly released Project 2026, its policy priorities for this year, which, for the most part, seem to be remixes of its priorities from last year.

Also, the foundation isn’t actually calling it “Project 2026” — because why would it? “Project 2025” became such an immediately unpopular moniker that President Donald Trump vehemently denied having any involvement with it before going on to implement or attempt to implement most of its policies during the first year and a half of his second term anyway, which has earned him the lowest approval ratings of any president in history.

So, the Heritage Foundation is just calling its policy playbook the “Restoring America’s Promise” agenda for 2025-2026.

But, again, it’s all the same right-wing, authoritarian, anti-education, anti-marginalized groups, anti-whatever-the-hell-white-conservatives-think-wokeness-is agenda, most of which the Trump administration has already implemented or expressed plans to implement.

From Axios:

Immigration restrictions Immigration reform and criminal enforcement have been central to Trump’s first year back in office, and Heritage is calling for a continued, aggressive immigration system to maintain “national integrity.” The group says it will also use messaging to “encourage enforcement of the law.” Election refinements A federal judge struck down Trump’s March executive order requiring proof of citizenship on voter registration forms, but Heritage is still making it a priority. The foundation also wants to end the practice of ranked-choice voting to restore American “confidence” in election outcomes. Reality check: Ranked-choice voting, now used in both deep red and deep blue jurisdictions, has increased in popularity. Research shows the party-neutral system can increase voter turnout and improve representation for women and people of color. Eliminating the Education Department Trump signed an executive order earlier this year to dismantle the Education Department, and Heritage says it will support the efforts to eliminate the agency, which would require congressional action. The group’s goal is reducing federal influence over K-12 education and “reclaiming higher education from the radical Left.”

Other than all that, Not Project 2026 is focused on promoting “traditional family values” by, well, being anti-abortion bigots, basically.

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According to Axios, Heritage’s policy plan aims to “restore the nuclear family to the center of American life,” by reducing abortions at every stage and limiting access to them, and it asserts that children should be born to a married “mother and father,” indicating opposition to same-sex marriage and same-sex couples adopting or birthing children.

And, of course, Not Project 2026 is all about blindly backing President Donald Trump’s every whim, especially his efforts to reshape the federal government, which he has only sought to endow with more power, with a clear emphasis on expanding the executive branch’s powers.

So, just to recap: the Heritage Foundation’s policy guide aims to double down on immigration enforcement policies that are already out of control and, more often than not, declared unlawful; change election rules to combat rampant voter fraud that does not exist; gut public education and replace “far-left” curricula with right-wing indoctrination; continue the MAGA world’s war on women’s reproductive rights, and its obsessive attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

So, basically, like the rest of the MAGA cult, the Heritage Foundation is just a broken record of white Christian nationalism, hypocrisy, and blind allegiance to a wannabe dictator’s authority.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

This Site Tracks Everything Project 2025



Trump Wants To Privatize TSA, And So Did Project 2025. Coincidence?



Donald Trump, Executive Overreach, And Project 2025’s Blueprint



In Shutdown, Trump Praises Project 2025 Lead As Health Care Cuts Loom





Project 2026: Heritage Foundation’s ‘Restoring America’s Promise’ Agenda Is Just More Of The Same was originally published on newsone.com