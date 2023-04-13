Migos Rapper, Quavo Says He’s Open to Make a Gospel Album

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After his role in Peacock’s ‘Praise This’ Quavo revealed to fans that he’s open to making a gospel album at some point in the future.

Needless to say, not everyone necessarily believes him.

In a recent interview with VIBE the 32-year-old rapper said he’s all for dabbing into gospel music.

“I think that they feel that’s how they got it. And I got it out the mud in another different lane. But whenever we cross [paths] and get together, I think, ‘Yes, we should do something.’ I think I should do a collab, yeah.”

Huncho revealed that he was inspired by his recent role, and that he “wouldn’t mind” putting out a gospel album.

What can you say? You can’t be against anyone who wants to dedicate music to the lord. But would you want to hear gospel music from the ex-Migos rapper?

Here’s what people had to say about it online:

