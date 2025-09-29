17 Black Horror Films To Watch Every October 

Spooky season is officially here, and nothing sets the vibe quite like a good horror movie. And still, Hollywood hasn’t always made space for Black storytellers in the genre. From cult classics that broke barriers to new-school thrillers flipping the genre on its head, check out 17 must-watch Black horror films to watch each and every October.

Whether it’s Jordan Peele redefining the psychological thriller with Get Out and Us, Octavia Spencer giving us unforgettable chills in Ma, or classics like Blacula and Eve’s Bayou cementing their cult status, these films prove that Black talent brings something fresh, layered, and straight-up terrifying to the table. We’re talking supernatural scares, twisted drama, folklore, social commentary, and even a little camp for those who like their horror with some edge.

Black horror films are unique because they blend real-life experiences with elements of horror. Movies like Candyman and Tales from the Hood blend satire with supernatural justice while confronting systemic racism through the lens of urban legend. Whether you’re watching a cult classic or streaming the latest indie horror film, we have the perfect Black horror movie watchlist for you.

Some of these films are decades old, while others just dropped in the past few years. Together, they show the wide range of what horror can look like when Black voices are part of the conversation. So, whether you’re into supernatural thrillers, cult classics, or socially conscious frights, this list has you covered for the perfect October binge.

Grab your snacks, turn off the lights, lock in and get ready for some good ol’ horror!

Here are 17 Black horror films you should revisit every Halloween season:

1. Get Out (2017) Source:YouTube Jordan Peele’s thought-provoking horror film that tackles societal issues along with spine-tingling scares. 2. Us (2019) Source:YouTube Also from the mind of Peel, who tells the story of a family who’s hauwnted by a traumatic experience from the past. 3. Ma (2019) Source:YouTube A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober, don’t curse, and never go upstairs. They must also refer to her as Ma. But as Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on Earth. 4. Blackbox (2020) Source:YouTube After losing his wife and memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. 5. Candyman (2021) Source:YouTube From director Nia DaCosta, Candyman tells a haunting story. For decades, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green were terrorized by a ghost story about a supernatural, hook-handed killer. In present day, an artist begins to explore the macabre history of Candyman, not knowing it would unravel his sanity and unleash a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny. 6. Beloved (1998) Source:YouTube In 1873 Ohio, Sethe (Oprah Winfrey) is a mother of three haunted by her horrific slavery past and her desperate actions for freedom. As a result, Sethe’s home is haunted by a furious poltergeist, which drives away her two sons. Sethe and her daughter (Kimberly Elise) endure living with the spirit for 10 more years, until an old friend, Paul D. Garner (Danny Glover), arrives to run it out. After Garner moves in, a strange woman named Beloved (Thandie Newton) enters their lives, causing turmoil. 7. Antebellum (2020) Source:YouTube Successful author Veronica Henley is finishing a book tour before she returns home to her husband and daughter. But a shocking turn of events is about to upend Veronica’s existence, plunging her into a horrifying reality that forces her to confront her past, present and future — before it’s too late. 8. Tales From The Hood (1995) Source:YouTube A creepy mortician, Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III), attempts to scare teenage drug dealer Stack (Joe Torry) and his friends straight by telling them four horrifying stories. One is about a guilt-riddled cop (Anthony Griffith) who goes crazy after ignoring his corrupt partner (Michael Massee). He also tells of a meek schoolboy (Brandon Hammond) with terrifying supernatural powers. Although the young thugs want to take their drugs and escape Mr. Simms, he still has two more tales to tell. 9. His House (2020) Source:YouTube A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface. 10. Eve’s Bayou (1997) Source:YouTube Scary enough for us. Over the course of a long, hot Louisiana summer, a 10-year-old black girl, Eve Batiste (Jurnee Smollett), discovers that her family’s affluent existence is merely a facade. The philandering of her suave doctor father, Louis (Samuel L. Jackson), creates a rift, throwing Eve’s mother, Roz (Lynn Whitfield), and teenage sister, Cisely (Meagan Good), into emotional turmoil. Eve, though, manages to find some solace with her quirky psychic aunt, Mozelle (Debbi Morgan). 11. Vampires Vs. The Bronx (2020) Source:YouTube A trio of friends discover a sinister plot to destroy their neighbourhood. They decide to band together to save their town from vampires. 12. Blacula (1972) Source:YouTube During a visit to Transylvania, an African prince (William Marshall) gets turned into a vampire by Count Dracula (Charles Macaulay). Sealed in a coffin for several lifetimes, “Blacula” reawakens in 1970s Los Angeles. Leaving a trail of bloodless victims in his wake, he pursues Lina (Vonetta McGee), a woman who bears a striking resemblance to his dead wife. Meanwhile, Dr. Gordon Thomas (Thalmus Rasulala) and top cop Lt. Peters (Gordon Pinsent) are hot on the bloodsucker’s trail. 13. Blackenstein (1973) Source:YouTube A war veteran (Joe DeSue) whose limbs were medically restored becomes a killer when his physician’s (John Hart) aid switches his medication. 14. Bones (2001) Source:YouTube Snoop Dogg stars in this cult supernatural horror, where betrayal, revenge, and neighborhood legend collide in early 2000s style. 15. Ganja & Hess (1973) Source:YouTube A cult classic that blends vampirism, spirituality, and Black identity, later reimagined by Spike Lee as Da Sweet Blood of Jesus. 16. Nanny (2022) Source:YouTube A psychological horror about an undocumented Senegalese woman working as a nanny in New York City. It explores themes of motherhood, displacement, and African folklore, making it the first horror film to win Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize. 17. The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster (2023) Source:YouTube A modern reimagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, this film follows a brilliant teenager who tries to cure death itself after losing loved ones to gun violence, blending social commentary with chilling body horror.