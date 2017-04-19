CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide in Prison

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Double Murder Trial Of Former Patriots Player Aaron Hernandez

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!

CNN is reporting that Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his cell this morning (April 19th).  Hernandez was found in his cell hanged in his cell by a corrections officer at approximately 3:05am.  Hernandez was rushed to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07am.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It is being reported thatHernandez was in a single cell in general population.  He used a bed sheet to hang himself from his cell window.  It is also being reported thatHernandez attempted to block his cell door with objects.

Last week Hernandez received a not guilty verdict on two first-degree murder charges.  Hernandez was already life without parole for a prior murder case.  He was 27 years old.

RELATED: Aaron Hernandez Found Guilty Of Murder

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

The Hottest Rookies Of The 2014-2015 NFL Season (PHOTOS)
13 photos
Aaron Hernandez , double murder , suicide

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close