Billboard Announces 2017 Nominees!

Billboard announced its nominees for the 2017 awards and the candidates in the gospel music categories are:

Top Gospel Artist:

Jekalyn Carr

Tamela Mann

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Hezekiah Walker

Top Gospel Album:

Tamela Mann, One Way

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Travis Greene, The Hill

Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live

Hezekiah Walker Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2

Top Gospel Song:

Jekalyn Carr “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin “Wanna Be Happy?”

Travis Greene “Made A Way”

Hezekiah Walker “Better”

The 2017 Billboard Awards will air May 21, at 8pm on ABC

Billboard Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. These measurements are tracked year-round by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on the reporting period of March 18, 2016 through March 16, 2017.

