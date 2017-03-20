[EXCLUSIVE] How Chris Searcy Makes Gospel Cool!

Gospel star, Chris Searcy sat down with iPower’s Paris Nicole backstage at Transformation Expo 2017.

Excited to be back in Richmond, the young star expressed his passion for ministering to the younger generation through his music. “Coming up in the church, I always saw that disconnect.”

A generational disconnection between the older members and the youth, empowered the Chicago native to devote his career to connecting with the younger generation and sharing the love of Jesus Christ with them.

When asked, “Is it hard to make gospel cool? He candidly noted, “Honestly, it’s in your DNA… You can always tell a fake or a fraud.” The secret is to be yourself.

