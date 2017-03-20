CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

[EXCLUSIVE] How Chris Searcy Makes Gospel Cool!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Gospel star, Chris Searcy sat down with iPower’s Paris Nicole backstage at Transformation Expo 2017.

Excited to be back in Richmond, the young star expressed his passion for ministering to the younger generation through his music. “Coming up in the church, I always saw that disconnect.”

A generational disconnection between the older members and the youth, empowered the Chicago native to devote his career to connecting with the younger generation and sharing the love of Jesus Christ with them.

Transformation Expo - Chris Searcy & Paris Nicole

Source: courtesy of Radio One Richmond

When asked, “Is it hard to make gospel cool? He candidly noted, “Honestly, it’s in your DNA… You can always tell a fake or a fraud.” The secret is to be yourself.

Watch Paris’s full interview with Chris Searcy above! Don’t forget to check back with praiserichmond.com all week long for more interviews, pictures, and more from Transformation Expo 2017!

Chris Searcy on Social Media:

Instagram   I  Facebook   I  Twitter

Isaac Carre, Earnest Pugh, Charles Jenkins, Chris Searcy, VaShawn Mitchell Performing Live At Praise Richmond’s Holiday Celebration! [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

Isaac Carre, Earnest Pugh, Charles Jenkins, Chris Searcy, VaShawn Mitchell Performing Live At Praise Richmond’s Holiday Celebration! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Isaac Carre, Earnest Pugh, Charles Jenkins, Chris Searcy, VaShawn Mitchell Performing Live At Praise Richmond’s Holiday Celebration! [PHOTOS]

Isaac Carre, Earnest Pugh, Charles Jenkins, Chris Searcy, VaShawn Mitchell Performing Live At Praise Richmond’s Holiday Celebration! [PHOTOS]

[EXCLUSIVE] How Chris Searcy Makes Gospel Cool! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Chris Searcy , Gospel , interview , iPower Richmond , ministry , music , paris nicole , praise richmond , reaching youth , Transformation Expo 2017

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close