Thousands March Uptown To Support Immigrants Rights

Marchers filled Marshall Park and Uptown during today’s “Day Without Immigrants” rally, which was observed throughout the country. The peaceful march was to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Shouting chants of Sí, se puede (Yes, we can), at least 7,000 people filled Uptown in march organized by Communidad Collectiva. The march closed parts of the Square. The Observer reported that an estimated 250 Latino businesses remained closed for the day in solidarity.

