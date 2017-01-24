Thousands Fill Uptown For Women’s March Charlotte (Video)

| 01.24.17
They came with their signs, their pink hats and their chants about the power of love and women and they filled Uptown with more people than Charlotte has ever seen in a protest. It was a sight carried live in major cities throughout the country as 1 in 100 Americans reportedly participated in a women’s march in their city. In Charlotte, like cities around the world, men joined the women in solidarity.

The Charlotte march started at 10:30 a.m. at 1st Ward Park on Seventh Street. By 11:30, a half hour before the protest was scheduled to end, marchers were still filing down Church street to meet up with rest of the protestors at Romare Beardon Park. In Charlotte, one of the most inspiring sights was seeing the number of grade school and college-aged teens and young adults participating in the march, carrying bullhorns and leading chants. If these young people are future leader, and their passion on Saturday was cause for hope.

Photos
