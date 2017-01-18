CLOSE
Gospel
HomeGospel

Stellar Award Nominees Announced

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Stellar Gospel Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

It’s official, the nominees for the 2017 Stellar Awards were announced today with Tamela Mann, Travis Greene, and Kirk Franklin taking nominations in multiple categories.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!

Greene and Mann lead the nominations with nine each. Greene is having an amazing year, nominated for Artist of the Year,  Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, for his work on The Hill (RCA Inspiration) – just to name a few.  Just a few of Mann’s tally includes Artist of the Year, Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year and CD of the Year.

ALSO SEE:

Stellarbration 2016 Photos

Anthony Brown Makes History With Ten Stellar Wins

Stellar Awards 2016 Red Carpet Video

For more nominees go here.

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards
12 photos
Jekalyn Carr , Stellar Award Nominees , Tamela Mann , travis greene

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close