Stellar Award Nominees Announced

It’s official, the nominees for the 2017 Stellar Awards were announced today with Tamela Mann, Travis Greene, and Kirk Franklin taking nominations in multiple categories.

Greene and Mann lead the nominations with nine each. Greene is having an amazing year, nominated for Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, for his work on The Hill (RCA Inspiration) – just to name a few. Just a few of Mann’s tally includes Artist of the Year, Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year and CD of the Year.

For more nominees go here.