It’s just not right. The Carolinas Panthers should’ve brought Steve Smith back to retire here as a Panther. Instead the longtime heart and soul of the entire Carolinas Panthers team retired on Sunday following his final game as a Baltimore Ravens.
Smith the announcement during a post-game interview after the Ravens loss to Cincinnati. It wasn’t grand. There was no press conference. Just a three-word answer to the question of if he’d played his last game – “Yeah, that’s it.”
Smith may have retired as a Raven, but he will always be a Panther. The league will miss his competitive spirit and drive.
Steve Smith Retires As A Raven, But He’ll Always Be A Panther was originally published on oldschool1053.com