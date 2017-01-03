CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Steve Smith Retires As A Raven, But He’ll Always Be A Panther

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s just not right. The Carolinas Panthers should’ve brought Steve Smith back to retire here as a Panther. Instead the longtime heart and soul of the entire Carolinas Panthers team retired on Sunday following his final game as a Baltimore Ravens.

 

Twitter: The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Smith the announcement during a post-game interview after the Ravens loss to Cincinnati. It wasn’t grand. There was no press conference. Just a three-word answer to the question of if he’d played his last game – “Yeah, that’s it.”

Jumpstart Your Fitness Goals

Smith may have retired as a Raven, but he will always be a Panther. The league will miss his competitive spirit and drive.

Steve Smith Pro Kids Camp

52 photos Launch gallery

Steve Smith Pro Kids Camp

Continue reading Steve Smith Pro Kids Camp

Steve Smith Pro Kids Camp

Steve Smith Retires As A Raven, But He’ll Always Be A Panther was originally published on oldschool1053.com

baltimore ravens , carolina panthers , steve smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close