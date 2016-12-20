In a stunning reversal, the Charlotte City Council voted to rescind the non-discrimination ordinance that provoked the N.C. General Assembly to pass HB 2.

The Council hopes repealing its ordinance will push the state lawmakers into repealing their ordinance which has caused the loss of the NBA All-Star Game, a PayPal expansion, NCAA tournaments and more. What makes the decision so surprising is that the Council had considered this deal twice earlier this year and roundly rejected it.

On Monday, the vote to repeal the Charlotte ordinance was unanimous.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

The City Council vote was celebrated by the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce.

“We commend the Charlotte City Council for taking action to bring about a solution to the controversy surrounding the passage of the City of Charlotte’s nondiscrimination ordinance and the subsequent passage of House Bill 2. We encourage the North Carolina General Assembly to act promptly,” said Bob Morgan, CEO and President, Charlotte Chamber of Commerce.

Now, the question is whether the Republican-controlled state legislature will vote to repeal HB 2. Governor Pat McCrory called a special session to consider repealing the law. Some Republican lawmaker are already talking trash saying that Charlotte’s decision to repeal its ordinance was purely political and the ordinance should not have been passed in the first place.

We’ll see what happens!

City Council Rescinds HB2, Pushes General Assembly As Well was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Also On Praise 100.9: