Year In Review: Charlotte’s Biggest Local Stories

Riots, discriminatory laws, election fatigue and bank scandals were a few of the big events in Charlotte in 2016. As we look back on 2016, it may be one of disappointment. It was a tough year for the Queen City. We were in the national spotlight a lot this year, but many of the wrong reasons. Here’s a look back at 2016, and hoping 2017 will be way better.

Keith Scott Lamont Shooting Death and Aftermath

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police fatally shoot Keith Lamont Scott in September. The shooting sparked two days of riots and a week of protests. It was a long overdue wake up call for city officials and law enforcement about simmering tensions in Charlotte communities.

More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos) 36 photos Launch gallery More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos) 1. This Dude Screamed "Blood Of Jesus" All Night Source:Tonya Jameson 1 of 36 2. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 2 of 36 3. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 3 of 36 4. 14805636762279 Source:Tonya Jameson 4 of 36 5. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 5 of 36 6. Mattie Marshall, Olia Mitchelle talk with Greg Lacour Source:Tonya Jameson 6 of 36 7. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 7 of 36 8. Shaun Corbett at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 8 of 36 9. Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 9 of 36 10. Mattie Marshall at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 10 of 36 11. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 11 of 36 12. Braxton Winston at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 12 of 36 13. Olia Mitchelle at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 13 of 36 14. Raymond Kenndy Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 14 of 36 15. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 15 of 36 16. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 16 of 36 17. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 17 of 36 18. Shaun Corbett at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 18 of 36 19. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 19 of 36 20. Willie Ratchford Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 20 of 36 21. Shaun Corbett at at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 21 of 36 22. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 22 of 36 23. Raymond Kenndy at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 23 of 36 24. Ashley Williams at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 24 of 36 25. Ashley Williams at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 25 of 36 26. Mattie Marshall at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 26 of 36 27. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 27 of 36 28. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 28 of 36 29. Willie Ratchford at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 29 of 36 30. Mattie Marshall at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 30 of 36 31. Ashley Williams at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 31 of 36 32. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 32 of 36 33. Olia Mitchelle at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 33 of 36 34. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 34 of 36 35. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 35 of 36 36. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos) More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

I-77 Toll Roads

I-77 toll road from uptown Charlotte to Mooresville comes under fire from aggressive opponents who launched a public campaign to stop the building of the road earlier this Spring.

Panthers’ Fall Apart

After making it to the Super Bowl, and losing, last year with a record of 13-1, the Carolina Panthers completely fell apart.

HB2

Charlotte City Council passed a non-discrimination ordinance, which angered the Republican state legislature. In retaliation, the N.C. General Assembly passed HB2 which nullified the Charlotte law and legalized discrimination. As a result, Pay Pal nixed plans to expand here, the NBA pulled the All-Star game and the NCAA pulled several tournaments from the entire state.

Battleground State for Election 2016

North Carolina was a battleground state in the presidential election. President-elect Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton and their surrogates visited the state and Charlotte numerous times.

Pharrell, Bernie Sanders And Hillary Clinton In Raleigh (Photos) 33 photos Launch gallery Pharrell, Bernie Sanders And Hillary Clinton In Raleigh (Photos) 1. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 1 of 33 2. Pharrell at Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 2 of 33 3. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 3 of 33 4. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 4 of 33 5. Senate Candidate Deborah Ross At Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 5 of 33 6. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 6 of 33 7. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 7 of 33 8. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 8 of 33 9. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 9 of 33 10. Radio One Raleigh's Showtime at Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 10 of 33 11. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 11 of 33 12. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 12 of 33 13. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 13 of 33 14. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 14 of 33 15. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 15 of 33 16. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 16 of 33 17. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 17 of 33 18. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 18 of 33 19. Senate Candidate Deborah Ross at Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 19 of 33 20. 14782700707701 Source:Glenn Parson 20 of 33 21. Senate Candidate Deborah Ross at Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 21 of 33 22. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 22 of 33 23. Pharrell at Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 23 of 33 24. Bernie Sanders at Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 24 of 33 25. Radio One Raleigh's Showtime at Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 25 of 33 26. Pharrell at Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 26 of 33 27. Bernie Sanders at Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 27 of 33 28. Bernie Sanders at Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 28 of 33 29. Radio One Raleigh's Showtime at Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 29 of 33 30. Bernie Sanders at Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 30 of 33 31. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 31 of 33 32. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 32 of 33 33. Hillary Clinton Rally In Raleigh Source:Glenn Parson 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading Pharrell, Bernie Sanders And Hillary Clinton In Raleigh (Photos) Pharrell, Bernie Sanders And Hillary Clinton In Raleigh (Photos)

Well Fargo Fake Accounts

Banking giant Wells Fargo gets busted for creating millions of credit card and bank accounts for customers without their permission and then charging them fees. More than 5,000 employees were fired over the fraud.

Hurricane Matthew

Flooding from Hurricane Matthew caused 26 deaths in North Carolina and $1.5 billion in damage to 100,000 homes, businesses and government buildings. Radio One stations in Charlotte and Raleigh held relief efforts to gather donations for victims.

NC Wildfires

The more than 30 North Carolina wildfires destroyed 55,000 acres in the foothills and NC mountains.

New City Manager and CMS Superinendent

Charlotte hired former Norfolk City Manager Marcus Jones to replace outgoing City Manager Ron Carlee. He will earn $300,000 a year, and will be Charlotte’s first Black city manager. Jones began work on December 1. On December 14, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board announced that Clayton Wilcox, of Washington County Public Schools in Hagerstown, MD.

Michael Jordan wins Presidential Medal of Freedom

Michael Jordan received the nation’s highest civilian honor in the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Year In Review: Charlotte’s Biggest Local Stories was originally published on oldschool1053.com