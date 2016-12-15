CLOSE
Year In Review: Charlotte’s Biggest Local Stories

Riots, discriminatory laws, election fatigue and bank scandals were a few of the big events in Charlotte in 2016. As we look back on 2016, it may be one of disappointment. It was a tough year for the Queen City. We were in the national spotlight a lot this year, but many of the wrong reasons. Here’s a look back at 2016, and hoping 2017 will be way better.

Keith Scott Lamont Shooting Death and Aftermath

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police fatally shoot Keith Lamont Scott in September. The shooting sparked two days of riots and a week of protests. It was a long overdue wake up call for city officials and law enforcement about simmering tensions in Charlotte communities.

I-77 Toll Roads

I-77 toll road from uptown Charlotte to Mooresville comes under fire from aggressive opponents who launched a public campaign to stop the building of the road earlier this Spring.

Panthers’ Fall Apart

After making it to the Super Bowl, and losing, last year with a record of 13-1, the Carolina Panthers completely fell apart.

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers, NFL Week 1

Source: John Leyba / Getty

HB2

Charlotte City Council passed a non-discrimination ordinance, which angered the Republican state legislature. In retaliation, the N.C. General Assembly passed HB2 which nullified the Charlotte law and legalized discrimination. As a result, Pay Pal nixed plans to expand here, the NBA pulled the All-Star game and the NCAA pulled several tournaments from the entire state.

Battleground State for Election 2016

North Carolina was a battleground state in the presidential election. President-elect Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton and their surrogates visited the state and Charlotte numerous times.

Well Fargo Fake Accounts

Banking giant Wells Fargo gets busted for creating millions of credit card and bank accounts for customers without their permission and then charging them fees. More than 5,000 employees were fired over the fraud.

US-ECONOMY-BANK

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Hurricane Matthew

Flooding from Hurricane Matthew caused 26 deaths in North Carolina and $1.5 billion in damage to 100,000 homes, businesses and government buildings. Radio One stations in Charlotte and Raleigh held relief efforts to gather donations for victims.

Radio One Raleigh Hurricane Matthew Relief Effort

Source: Radio One Raleigh Promotions / Radio One Raleigh

NC Wildfires

The more than 30 North Carolina wildfires destroyed 55,000 acres in the foothills and NC mountains.

Charlotte hired former Norfolk City Manager Marcus Jones to replace outgoing City Manager Ron Carlee. He will earn $300,000 a year, and will be Charlotte’s first Black city manager. Jones began work on December 1. On December 14, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board announced that Clayton Wilcox, of Washington County Public Schools in Hagerstown, MD.

CMS and City Manager

Source: Staff / Radio One Staff

Michael Jordan wins Presidential Medal of Freedom

Michael Jordan received the nation’s highest civilian honor in the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

 

