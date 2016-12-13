Lionel Ritchie and Mariah Carey are bringing the All The Hits Tour to Charlotte on May 21 to the Spectrum Center.

The tour kicks off in Baltimore in March before starting a 35-show tour throughout the country. Tickets on sale Saturday at LiveNation.com. Other tour stops include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland and New Orleans.

Lionel Ritchie Coming To Charlotte Next Spring was originally published on oldschool1053.com